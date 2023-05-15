BMO Capital Markets Raises Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$14.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shawcor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $9.89 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

