BMO Capital Markets Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after buying an additional 2,487,477 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.