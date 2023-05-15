Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 4,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

