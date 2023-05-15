BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 797,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,420 shares of company stock worth $441,655 in the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.