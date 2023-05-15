Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,640.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,593.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,316.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

