Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,650 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

