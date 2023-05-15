Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
