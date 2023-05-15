Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.