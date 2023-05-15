Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $37.92 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $37,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,608. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,847.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

