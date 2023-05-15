Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $44.22 Million Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 1.14% of ATI worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 187,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

