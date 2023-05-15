Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,683. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.