Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $61,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $433.00. 691,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

