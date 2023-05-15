Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $76,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.04. 258,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.80.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

