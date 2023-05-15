Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) vs. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 5.15% 60.72% 5.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $12.90 billion 0.04 $36.54 million N/A N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

