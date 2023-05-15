Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 827,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,896. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.