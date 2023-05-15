Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,420. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

