Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski Buys 10,000 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,283. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

