Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

BRID traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

