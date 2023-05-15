Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

