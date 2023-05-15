British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises about 5.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

BTI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 1,916,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,250. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

