Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $191.82

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2568 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

