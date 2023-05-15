Brokerages Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.3 %

PARA stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.