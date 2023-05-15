Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $68.96

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $1,166,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.