Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,137,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.15% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $135,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 125.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.47. 274,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,750. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

