Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 2.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 5.8% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

