Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

