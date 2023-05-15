Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

