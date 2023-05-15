Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

