Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

