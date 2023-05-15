Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $309.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average of $285.14. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

