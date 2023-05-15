Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

