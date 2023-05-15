Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

