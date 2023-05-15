Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $202.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $206.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

