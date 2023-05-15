Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

