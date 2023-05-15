Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 226 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.
