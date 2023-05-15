Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after buying an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

