Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 471,274 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471,274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool stock opened at $338.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

