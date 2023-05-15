Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 735 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

