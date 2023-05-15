Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

