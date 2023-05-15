Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,916 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.24. 97,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.