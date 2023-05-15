Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,586 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 830,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

