Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 11.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $187.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,392. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average of $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

