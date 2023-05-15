Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,315. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

