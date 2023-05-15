Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,315. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
