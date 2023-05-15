Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
About Callinex Mines
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.