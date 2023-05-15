Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

