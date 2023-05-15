Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. Cameco has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

