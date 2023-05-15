Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,355

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.91) to GBX 1,355 ($17.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.
Cerillion Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:CER traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,185 ($14.95). 20,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,362. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,703.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,155.24. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 720 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.40).
About Cerillion
