Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,355

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.91) to GBX 1,355 ($17.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Cerillion Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:CER traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,185 ($14.95). 20,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,362. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,703.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,155.24. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 720 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.40).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

