Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,991,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,848,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,213.0 days.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $36.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.33.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.
