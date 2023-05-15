Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,991,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,848,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,213.0 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $36.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Several research firms have recently commented on CDPYF. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

