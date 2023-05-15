Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,554 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.44% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $161,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 178,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

