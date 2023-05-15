Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $263,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $120.90. 210,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,881. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.