Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 339,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

