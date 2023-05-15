Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.77

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 20903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market cap of C$115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$268.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Articles

